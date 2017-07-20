« Oracle's Massive Cloud Deal With AT&T | Main | Where Did All The Blog Posts Go? »

July 20, 2017

Preparing For Cloud: Oracle Cloud-Ready Infrastructure

Time_is_shortThese days, talking to IT leaders about cloud is eerily like talking about retirement.

Even though it might not be here yet, you know it's coming soon -- and investing for the future is prudent.

While individual strategies vary, common themes are thankfully starting to emerge.

For back-office functionality, a clear preference to move to SaaS -- usually triggered by a refresh or similar. ERP, HCM, SCM, CX and so on.

The payoff? Modern, connected business processes, delivered with a minimum of cost and effort.

For most new application development, a similar clear preference to use PaaS in the cloud. Better tools, better economics and better results.

And, for those applications that can leave the data center, move to either IaaS or some form of hosting model. Get them out of the data center -- if you can.

But there still remains a sizable subset of database-oriented applications that won't be leaving the data center anytime soon. Maybe it's latency concerns. Or regulatory compliance.

Or just a general unwillingness to let the family jewels go elsewhere.

Oracle 12cMore often than not, the database behind the applications in question is an Oracle database.

Which puts Oracle in a privileged position to answer a hard question for our customers: for those important applications, how do you move closer to the benefits of a cloud model -- without going to a public cloud?

And that's the idea behind Oracle's cloud-ready infrastructure.

The Beginnings

Photo_exadata.1600x0In 2008, Oracle introduced the first Exadata, designed by the same team that designed the Oracle Database.

Described as an "engineered system", over its six generations it has grown a substantial number of unique database capabilities that just can't be matched with generic server/storage approaches.

The original Exadata engineered system was soon joined by other complementary products targeted at optimizing Oracle software. ZDLRA (data recovery), Oracle Database Appliance (entry-level database platform), ZFS storage appliance (storage optimized for the Oracle Database) and more.

The key competitive argument here is simple: are your databases important enough that you're willing to invest in purpose-built infrastructure?

For a growing number of Oracle users, the answer is "yes".

The Oracle Cloud

Oracle_cloud_logoAs the Oracle Cloud moved beyond SaaS and PaaS, it started to offer equivalent services to Oracle's on-premises capabilities: database cloud services, data protection services, and even Exadata as a cloud service.

The impact for our customers was substantial.

The Oracle workloads that needed to physically reside in the data center could do so on optimized engineered systems, while things like dev/test and analytics could be easily shipped off to a 100% compatible public cloud, all managed with a single framework using a traditional model.

Doing this made public cloud resources very easy to consume, as cloud services were presented in a compatible manner as to what was already being done in the data center.

But there was more we could do.

Oracle Cloud at Customer

It's often said that cloud is much more than simply getting workloads out of your data center. More importantly, cloud is the next operational model for enterprise IT.

So how does an enterprise IT organization move to a modern cloud operational model without moving to a public cloud?

Oracle_cloud_at_customer_social_2954393That's the idea behind Oracle Cloud at Customer: if you can't come to our public cloud, we'll bring our public cloud to your datacenter, behind your firewall.

First announced in March 2016, Cloud at Customer has taken off. First offering IaaS and PaaS, then Exadata cloud services, and more recently big data analytics and SaaS -- Cloud at Customer has quickly grown into a substantial portfolio.

The services provided using Cloud at Customer are identical to those provided in the public Oracle Cloud. The operational model is identical; services are provided by the same team and the same processes as used in the Oracle Cloud. The financial model is largely similar. For the most part, it *is* a public cloud running in your data center, with you as the sole tenant.

For IT leaders, this can be a huge step forward. The ability to provide the widest range of public cloud services; all safely from the confines of the data center. The ability to shift IT effort away from keeping the lights on, and towards higher-value activities. The ability to shift away from a capex-heavy model towards a pay-as-you-go model.

Cloud-Ready Infrastructure

Once again, the idea behind cloud-ready infrastructure is to bring the advantages of cloud to database workloads that can't leave the data center anytime soon.

CloudreadySome folks aren't in a position to change their current operational model quite yet.

That's where the first approach fits best: optimized engineered systems with compatible cloud services retaining a traditional operational model.

Other folks are ready and willing to move to a modern public cloud operational model, but not ready to move to a public cloud.

That's where the second approach fits best: public cloud services delivered in the data center using Cloud at Customer.

The underlying message is simple: optimize for today, plan for tomorrow.  Especially for those workloads that can't move yet to a public cloud.

Think of cloud-ready infrastructure as cloud insurance .  Because things can change quickly.

-----------------------------

