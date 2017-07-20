Preparing For Cloud: Oracle Cloud-Ready Infrastructure

These days, talking to IT leaders about cloud is eerily like talking about retirement.

Even though it might not be here yet, you know it's coming soon -- and investing for the future is prudent.

While individual strategies vary, common themes are thankfully starting to emerge.

For back-office functionality, a clear preference to move to SaaS -- usually triggered by a refresh or similar. ERP, HCM, SCM, CX and so on.

The payoff? Modern, connected business processes, delivered with a minimum of cost and effort.

For most new application development, a similar clear preference to use PaaS in the cloud. Better tools, better economics and better results.

And, for those applications that can leave the data center, move to either IaaS or some form of hosting model. Get them out of the data center -- if you can.

But there still remains a sizable subset of database-oriented applications that won't be leaving the data center anytime soon. Maybe it's latency concerns. Or regulatory compliance.

Or just a general unwillingness to let the family jewels go elsewhere.

More often than not, the database behind the applications in question is an Oracle database.

Which puts Oracle in a privileged position to answer a hard question for our customers: for those important applications, how do you move closer to the benefits of a cloud model -- without going to a public cloud?

And that's the idea behind Oracle's cloud-ready infrastructure.