Where Did All The Blog Posts Go?

So, what's on my mind these days? A few big ideas -- but nothing that should be too controversial.

Another reason is that I've been asked to take on expanded responsibilities for a while. That has had a way of sucking up most of my creative juices. But I'm starting to claw my way back :)

And our familiar gaggle of on-premises IT vendors continue their inevitable decline. Industry transitions can be a bitch.

One reason is that there just aren't that many contentious issues in the enterprise IT. Cloud offerings -- SaaS, PaaS and IaaS -- are upon us in full force.

A lot of reasons, really. First, nothing bad is happening to me. Thankfully, life is pretty darn good these days.

I used to blog frequently. These days, not so much. Why is that?

Recognized Need For A New Business Platform

My argument here is simple.

When the internet hit, every organization found themselves in need of a new business platform. New business processes, done a new way.

You couldn't just weld an internet router to your existing business processes and expect new results.

Enterprise apps changed, collaboration changed, social was born, mobile became a fixture of our daily lives -- basically, the world we've lived in for the last few decades.

It's happening again. The usual screeds about "digital transformation" don't do it for me, something much more powerful and significant is underway.

I call it the "cloud economy". We're now starting to play by an entirely different set of rules.

Yes, cloud can be an economizer. But it's also a powerful enabler of innovation: orders of magnitude faster and cheaper. And, finally, it's an equalizer. The smallest organizations have the exact same IT firepower as the biggest companies.

New rules, new game.

As a result, a new business platform is going to be needed pretty quickly. Goodbye, on-premises enterprise applications, they're quickly moving to SaaS. Ditto moving to PaaS for development, analytics, etc. and with IaaS playing an ever-growing role.

I see clear evidence of this thinking in most enterprise IT organizations these days. They realize the world has now changed again, and they must change again as well.

The End Of The Point Solution

So much of my IT career has been arguing about the "best" product. The best storage. The best hypervisor. The best ERP. The best XYZ thingie.

No longer. The whole "what's the best thing?" discussion has become increasingly moot, as far as I can see.

Why? Two reasons, really.

First, value is generated when things inherently connect and leverage each other. Organizations connecting together. Processes connecting together. Data connecting together. Technology connecting together.

Isolated products and services can't deliver on these connected value propositions by themselves.

Second, making individual things meaningfully connect can be an expensive, time-consuming and risky activity that often delivers unsatisfying results.

As a result, application suites win. Complete clouds win. Hardware and software working together wins.

If the mandate for enterprise IT is to deliver business value as quickly and cost-effectively as possible, it's getting harder and harder to justify the historical approach of hand-crafting solutions from a bunch of different components -- whether you're doing that on-premises, or using various cloud vendors.

Unless you really like being in the systems integration and multi-vendor support business.

Enterprise AI Is Here

AI and ML is here, and starting to be more real for enterprises. We've already seen its impact in our consumer experiences. We've seen what it can do in specialized domains. Its potential to transform how enterprises function is a bit breathtaking when fully considered.

And, as a result, we're entering the inevitable hype curve. A lot of vendors are promoting their superheroes: Einstein, Watson, Holmes, Leonardo. As if a single shiny thing could deliver real enterprise value (see points above)

To be realistic, to me it's just the next step of how IT continues to transform the enterprise. We spent a lot of time automating business processes, and do so to this day. Call this a process-driven enterprise.

We then learned how to instrument and analyze everything. Call this a data-driven enterprise.

Now we're entering an era where AI can greatly augment human decision making. Call this an insight-driven enterprise.

And, yes, Oracle has a marvelous value proposition in this space -- stay tuned.

And A Growing Confidence From IT Leaders

Go back just five short years, and it was unusual to meet an IT leader who felt confident about the next five years. Cloud was upon us, as well as a bunch of other difficult topics.

Fast forward to today, and I sense growing confidence in the IT leadership ranks. They now seem to have a better sense of how the world is changing -- and what they need to do about.

And that's a good thing.

