Uncomfortable Truths In Enterprise IT

Yes, I've moved to Oracle to work on infrastructure products and solutions.
What I haven't shared yet was my real motivation -- a deep and fundamental shift in my personal perspective of what's really going on in the enterprise IT industry -- and what's happening in enterprise IT shops.
For me, when I realize the world has substantially changed, then I inevitably have to make a change in response.
That's a decent piece of career advice, by the way.
Needless to say, ours is a dynamic industry -- both on the supply side and the demand side.
Enterprise IT shops are getting slammed to do more with less. They don't have the time, the money or the people to address even a small fraction of what they could potentially contribute.
Worse, they tend to spend far too much time on things that don't create unique value, and far too little time on things that could really move the needle.
That's the uncomfortable truth.
Enterprise IT vendors are getting slammed as well: the commoditization of IT infrastructure, death-match competition, overly-funded startups running amok, the cloud in all of its many forms, activist investors -- you name it, it's happening.
That's another uncomfortable truth.
What attracted me to Oracle is that they have good, solid and substantiated answers to both challenges.
It's All About Control Points
Enterprise IT -- information technology -- is really about information and much less about technology.
The people who pay the bills care greatly about the former, and almost nothing about the latter.
Perhaps the most interesting view of enterprise IT strategy and operations is through the lens of control points -- which roles control what functions, and why?
The Storage-Centric View
Historically speaking, my first perspective was as a storage guy.
All the enterprise's information lives on storage, so -- theoretically speaking -- shouldn't the storage administrator be in a privileged position to make decisions and tradeoffs based on the value of information?
After all -- he or she has complete visibility to every byte of that precious enterprise information -- right?
Unfortunately, that's not the case. A storage admin has precisely zero knowledge of the importance or relevance of information unless he or she is explicitly informed of its business value. After all, from a storage perspective, it's all undifferentiated 1s and 0s.
To gain that knowledge, workflows have to be engineered to explicitly inform the storage team what's important, and what's not. Changes in status take time and effort to propagate; feedback on infrastructure tradeoffs and optimizations back to the people who understand the information's value take even longer.
Not an ideal situation, and no obvious way out of it. Not a winning model, in my view.
The Hypervisor-Centric View
Later on, when I was working for VMware, I initially thought -- well, that's better.
At least the virtualization admin sees all the individual VMs, and can make better informed decisions about information and how it's handled in the infrastructure.
True, but there are limitations here as well. For the vSphere administrator, their abstraction is the virtual machine. It may contain an important application and its data, or an unimportant application, or maybe an application with a mix of both.
The intrinsic value of enterprise information is largely opaque to the virtualization administrator, in much the same way that it's opaque to the storage administrator. Both need to be explicitly informed by someone else, changes are cumbersome to propagate, tradeoffs and optimizations can't easily be discussed, etc. Same story, different actors.
If enterprise IT is all about enterprise information, and making informed choices about how to treat and manage that information, which role is most privileged to make those decisions?
Sorry infrastructure folks, it's the database administrator.
The Database-Centric View
Another uncomfortable truth?
The vast majority of important enterprise information lives in databases, and the vast majority of that lives in Oracle databases.
Despite everything you might read in the popular media, that's not changing and that's not likely to change anytime soon.
The DBA sees it all -- applications, middleware, databases -- all the stuff that really matters to the enterprise. They know what's exactly needed: access, performance, protection, security, etc.
One intellectually appealing element of Oracle's infrastructure strategy is simple: empower the database administrator to make informed infrastructure choices from their privileged perspective. If it's important, it lives in a database, and most likely an Oracle database.
Who else would be better privileged to understand the intrinsic value of most critical enterprise information?
That database-privileged view extends to the infrastructure products Oracle builds: Oracle Engineered Systems (Exadata and its brethren), Oracle Application Engineered Storage (the all-flash FS1 and the ZFS Storage Appliance), data protection (RMAN and the new Zero Data Loss Recovery Appliance) and equivalent (and compatible) offerings in the Oracle Cloud.
Each had a database-centric view. Each has a raft of unique and compelling Oracle database-specific features that you just won't find in generic server, storage or virtualization solutions. Each is co-engineered and delivered as a product, not a project.
Coming from my previous background, it's an eye-opening experience.
No one else can do what Oracle does, period.
Here's the equation: if enterprise information matters, the database administrator ends up in a privileged role. Oracle designs engineered infrastructure solutions for this information-centric model.
It's unique, it's differentiated and it creates significant value. And only Oracle can do this.
The Industry View
I've been in and around the infrastructure end of the IT vendor business for over 30 years now. Times are not great for most.
On one side, commoditization is eating the heart out of margins, starving R&D -- true for server, storage and network vendors alike.
On the other side, public clouds are starting to change the fundamental consumption model for enterprise IT -- infrastructure and applications as a variable operational expense, and not a capital investment.
I think Oracle has great answers to both. Oracle's legendary database and application franchise creates ample opportunity for highly differentiated answers in a world of me-too. The Oracle Cloud is built for enterprise IT -- technologically and operationally compatible with Oracle's on-premises solutions.
Both are showing signs of strong growth. More enterprise IT leaders are coming around to the view that information matters, and productized solutions that are inherently information (and database) centric can offer a better answer than generic, un-differentiated do-it-yourself projects.
The enterprise IT world is changing, and changing fast.
And rapid change can be an uncomfortable -- and unpopular -- thing.
------------------
I've been following your blog for quite some time now. Most of the time your blogs make a lot of sense.
This time however..
Why would the management of a data container like a database give you extra insight on the value of the information that lives in the database?
None of the infrastructure folks are in the right position to make useful judgements about the information value. Only the owner and users of the information contained in the database can do that. They are reason the information exists in the first place, they should take ownership and make well informed discussion on retention, protection, security and speed. Together with infrastructure folks who support their needs.
Posted by: jurgen | September 01, 2015 at 03:07 PM
Hi Chuck.
I've known you for a very long time, and in general agree wholeheartedly with your writings. This one has me scratching my head a bit - no - a LOT.
In real life, a DBA has NO idea aside from what he's been told by application teams, or _maybe_ the business - what he's managing. The DBA's view may differ in that they understand the constructs by which the data is organized, and may know that one table is more important than another, but how does that differ from an infrastructure admin's point of view?
If I'm managing any component of a mission or business critical application, I should be fully aware of business impact and need for that component, regardless of my role in the organization. If I don't that represents a complete failure of my leadership to make me aware of the importance and business impact of what it is I do.
To me, the absolute critical component in the value chain associated with application infrastructure and delivery is the _entire_ value chain. Attempting to diminish the "storage guy" or "virtualization guy" because Oracle has nothing real to offer there makes me sad for you.
Posted by: chris | September 02, 2015 at 08:19 AM
A Data Architect is even more attuned at placing the right value on the right data. A good sales engineer finds these types of individuals in an organization and test cases proposed solutions against their ability to perceive the solution's value in enabling the organizational goals. -- Maybe you are saying that some vendors don't have good sales engineers, and they sell to the wrong people, and maybe some organizations don't know how to procure technology, or let the wrong people make decisions. If so, they eventually fail. I have heard some customers call Oracle the "Big Monster." Those big fat license fees are why, and when they pay them, what's left? Decay.
Posted by: Al Bledsoe | September 02, 2015 at 11:03 AM
Hi Chuck,
I have to fully agree with Jurgen and Chris.
Your fight with Nutanix wasn't necessary but in some way entertaining.
The only explanation I have for this post is that the Oracle New Hire Training (aka brain wash) seems even more efficient than EMC's.
Regards
John
Posted by: John | September 04, 2015 at 05:04 AM
Hi Chuck,
Its a long time since my EMC CC days when we use to interact.
I understand you change of your POV with your change of employer. I worked for EMC for a while during the "Information Wave" years and bought the t shirt.
Like you, I have many years in IT infrastructure but I have not changed my POV at all.
You are correct that our industry has become commoditized but we are all guilty of encouraging that.
However, I would like to remind you of a little comment I made at the EMC CC many years ago which I believe still hold true.
"Data" turns into "Information" when context is added.
Without context the data is useless.
Without storage that has capacity, speed and high availability that data has little value in today fast paced business world.
"Information" turns into "Knowledge" when reports are created.
"Knowledge" turns into "Wisdom" when business analysis and forecasting is performed.
"Wisdom" is what businesses need to make informed decisions.
Therefore all areas from Storage through to Analytics are important. But it is the Business decisions based on the Analytics that defines the value.
However, all areas of the infrastructure are important as because real-time business analytics can not be performed without a highly available infrastructure delivering the real-time base Data.
No matter what each vendor proclaims, they live in a Data centric eco-system where the value is only visible when Wisdom is created and acted on.
Wow.. I feel like I have been back to the EMC CC!
Posted by: Terry Downing FBCS MBCI CITP CBCI | September 08, 2015 at 05:55 AM
You have diminished your value to the casual reader by this post. Can you still claim or define credibility?
Posted by: tonyc | November 13, 2015 at 11:27 AM
Tonyc
I've *always* told it like I see it. That may not make the the most popular person in the world, as in this case.
-- Chuck
Posted by: Chuck Hollis | November 13, 2015 at 11:49 AM