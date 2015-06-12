Catching Up

I naively want to think that things should slow up a bit as we get into the summer months, but no such luck it seems. Between work and life, the pace has been unusually hectic.

I've been neglectful in posting recently, as I've been focusing my increasingly scarce writing time on a new VMware company blog ("Virtual Blocks").

Going forward, I'm going to try and keep my day-job product technology stuff over there, and write about broader topics here. We'll see how well I do keeping up on TWO blogs -- yikes!!

In case you missed it, a few posts you may find interesting?

The Collapse Of Storage

VSAN vs. Nutanix Head-to-Head Performance Comparison -- Part 1

VSAN vs. Nutanix Head-to-Head Performance Comparison -- Part 2

VSAN vs. Nutanix Head-to-Head Performance Comparison -- Part 3

VSAN vs. Nutanix Head-to-Head Pricing Comparison -- Why Pay More?

Have a great weekend, everyone!