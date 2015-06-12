« What Doesn’t Work With Hyperconverged | Main | On Being Happy »

June 12, 2015

Catching Up

BusyI naively want to think that things should slow up a bit as we get into the summer months, but no such luck it seems.  Between work and life, the pace has been unusually hectic.

I've been neglectful in posting recently, as I've been focusing my increasingly scarce writing time on a new VMware company blog ("Virtual Blocks").  

Going forward, I'm going to try and keep my day-job product technology stuff over there, and write about broader topics here.   We'll see how well I do keeping up on TWO blogs -- yikes!!

In case you missed it, a few posts you may find interesting?

The Collapse Of Storage

VSAN vs. Nutanix Head-to-Head Performance Comparison -- Part 1

VSAN vs. Nutanix Head-to-Head Performance Comparison -- Part 2

VSAN vs. Nutanix Head-to-Head Performance Comparison -- Part 3

VSAN vs. Nutanix Head-to-Head Pricing Comparison -- Why Pay More?

Have a great weekend, everyone!

 

 

 

 

Comments

John Lavallee

Hi Chuck, I am looking forward to your broader topics and the way you blend IT topics and life philosophy.

Posted by: John Lavallee | June 15, 2015 at 04:41 AM

The comments to this entry are closed.

