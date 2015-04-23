The Cults Among Us

Over the past few years, news in the United States has extensively featured the activities of ISIS (ISIL?) — which I perceive as a cult brutalizing innocents in the name of religion.
Very nasty stuff, to be sure.
But the exact same human behavior is extensively quite visibly on the internet every day — albeit without guns and terrorism involved.
Political cults. Religious cults. Climate change cults. And so on and so on.
Even in our cozy IT world, cults are among us.
And it’s not a good thing — for us as individuals, and us as an industry.
Just to be clear, I fully respect anyone with strong opinions and reasonable arguments to back them up.
I often don’t agree (that’s to be expected!), but I fully value their contribution to the discussion, and I fully welcome any opportunity to intelligently debate what's at hand.
But — very often — a line is crossed. “You don’t believe”. “You’re not one of us”. “You just don’t get it”. Sometimes, it devolves into personal attacks, questioning motivations, and devaluing individuals just because they don’t agree with you.
This is cultism. It is not a pretty thing. It discourages intelligent stakeholders from participating. It stifles discussion. It holds our industry — and our customers — back.
Why Cultism?
I am not a trained psychologist. If I were, I could probably offer a scholarly perspective as to why human beings tend to behave like this — even when there are negative outcomes.
If someone were to ask my naive opinion, I’d point to a couple of things relevant to cultism in IT.
One thing is insecurity. If you are insecure of your place in life, your position in the industry, your future prospects, etc. — you are a candidate for IT cultism. You can fill this void and gain confidence from being joined with other like-minded people, and collectively attacking non-believers.
Startups are historical breeding grounds for IT cultism. There needs to be a dramatic, motivating storyline — changing the world, defeating the evil incumbents, creating a strong internal culture, etc. Standard playbook stuff.
But at some point, a strong startup culture edges into cultism, and I would argue that’s not a good thing.
Groups of people who are heavily invested in a particular technology from a career perspective can be targets for spontaneous cultism — almost defending their prior choices, and refusing to acknowledge the inevitable and rapid shifts in technology.
They feel threatened, they bind together, and start attacking the interlopers -- a cult is formed.
Why This Is Bad For IT Users — And The Industry
As a young pup, one of the reasons I liked the IT industry is that it was vibrant and dynamic. Lots of smart people, lots of innovation and lots of healthy discussion and debate. Fun, stimulating and ultimately value-creating.
Cultism smothers this behavior. Who wants to get ripped up by some yahoo who has joined an IT cult, and considers it their moral duty to attack anyone who threatens their belief system?
In my travels, I meet all sorts of really bright people with really bright ideas, and I ask them “why don’t you speak up more publicly?” You can guess what I hear in response. They don’t want to subject themselves to the inevitable abuse — from IT cultists.
Some of us — myself included — have developed incredibly thick skins. We think it’s our duty to speak up regardless of the abuse hurled at us. But not everyone is willing to make that choice.
And that’s unfortunate.
What Can We Do?
I care about this industry, and I care about the customers that use technology to build a better world. I think we deserve an environment where we can politely discuss and debate everything around us — and not fear the inevitable cultish tirade.
Call me naive, but I think it’s something we should strive for.
So I’d ask you to consider two propositions.
First, when you see cultism, be prepared to call it out. If you see a group of people banding together, espousing an isolated point-of-view, and jumping all over anyone who disagrees with them, name them and shame them. You'll be doing a public service for the community
Second, if you’ve got strong opinions and good arguments, share them. Be prepared for occasional bouts of cultism and online bullying. The industry needs to hear your voice. No matter what anyone else has to say.
It’s our chosen profession — our community — our career choice.
Let’s make this a better place, shall we?
Having worked on both the end user and vendor side I'm more curious about how the customers themselves perceive these public spats that arise periodically. As others had commented on Twitter, I think Cult might be a tad strong in respect to those of us who work for specific vendors being passionate. I think its human nature to identify with your job, perhaps it just doesnt come out from most of the people we interact with because most of us who will read this, or even comment on it, are the ones who are highly active in social media, blogging, public speaking etc. We seek out the discussion, and many times in that discussion it can get heated.
I think as long as the information being presented is accurate and not vitriolic, that the discussion is good. Customers and partners alike can benefit from the conversation.
But, when it turns personal, when the attacks become personal, when you can't separate the person from the company itself and when the comments are fully ad hominem, then thats where I want to draw the line for acceptable behavior. I've seen that happen a bit too frequently as of late, and it's not always the small handful of bad actors who are participants. Certain corporate cultures promote this kind of activity (or at least don't necessarily frown upon in), and in the end it becomes an ugly part of the business we are involved in. Calling out a competitor and showing your differences, and being passionate about that is not cultish behavior, but character assassination, and the like certainly is.
Personally, I'd like to see that part stop.
Posted by: Bacon_Is_King | April 23, 2015 at 02:31 PM
Nothing wrong with being passionate and having pride. It's how you treat other people that might not agree with you that really matters.
-- Chuck
Posted by: Chuck Hollis | April 23, 2015 at 03:39 PM
Chuck,
We deal with this constantly as vendors, don't we? And calling it out and addressing it is needed. It's this weird combination of cultism and bullying. Not too much of either but a mix of both.
Glenn Sizemore wrote up an awesome piece a couple of months ago that is definitely worth a read, so long as the reader has an open mind and is willing to accept that what they believe could possibly be incorrect.
http://www.datacenterdude.com/netapp/sitting-on-the-anchor-of-humanity/
Enjoy!
Nick Howell
NetApp
@datacenterdude
Posted by: Nick Howell (@datacenterdude) | April 23, 2015 at 03:42 PM
I have found that highlighting over-zealous behaviour by vendor employees most often leads to bullying behaviour, especially over social media. And the employers are often reluctant to address the problem in public for fear of personal responsibility within their companies.
I would like to see the end "evangelism" for product marketing. Confusing religion and work doesn't appear to be a good mix.
greg
Posted by: Greg Ferro | April 24, 2015 at 02:49 AM
This is so true. Get a bunch of Unix and Windows administrators together and start discussing the pros and cons of Windows vs Linux vs Mac. Before you know it, an almost religious debate starts up and the mud starts flying.
Probably the worst are the Linux "penguinheads". Now I was a Unix admin long ago and have used Linux since it came out and like it. However these folks have a total cult like mindset and will reflexively attack anything that isn't Linux and any comments on Linux's shortcomings are seen as personal attacks.
Like I've said before "these are just Operating Systems -- not religions".
Posted by: James Power | April 27, 2015 at 03:03 PM
It's really good that people get into groups for better innovation and mindstorming. Then again, if the community gets really closed and looks down other developers, that just sucks.
Posted by: Arc | June 03, 2015 at 02:11 PM