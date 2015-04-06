Going To EMC World? We'd Like To Have A Chat!

It's that time of year again -- EMC World in Las Vegas May 4-7. Only a month away!
In my world, EMC World is absolutely the best show to talk storage in all its different aspects. You meet some pretty amazing people there.
For the last two years, we've held small non-disclosure sessions with select folks at the show.
We share some of what we're working on, and we get incredibly valuable feedback on key issues we're debating internally.
We'd like to do it again ... if you're up for it!
So, here's the deal -- if you're way into virtualization and software-defined storage, maybe you'd like to join us? Space is very limited, though. Previous attendees to prior sessions get first priority.
This year, we'll be talking about:
- the current VSAN roadmap 2016 and beyond
- new proposals on how we manage VSAN ReadyNodes and the VSAN HCL
- a new software-defined model for data protection and management
- plans for deeper integration with vCloud Air
- and a discussion around "cloud native" applications, time permitting
We'll be holding three sessions in a suite at the Venetian, near by:
- Monday, May 4th 3-5 pm (partners only, please)
- Tuesday, May 5th 3-5 pm (end users and partners)
- Wednesday, May 6th 3-5 pm (end users and partners)
If this sounds like something you'd be interested, please drop me an email at chollis@vmware.com In your email, any information you could provide as to what you do, why you're interested, etc. would be very helpful.
Thanks!
-- Chuck
Hi Chuck,
As you might be aware, Emulex is in the 10/40GbE adapter business and on one of HP's SL2500 VSAN reference designs. More interestingly, we think we've got an approach for bandwidth optimized VSAN Ready Nodes that might be of interest. Hint: Genetic resemblance to NIOC.
Could we get 15-30 minutes of your time on a teleconference to discuss what we can bring to the table?
Thanks and Best Regards
Rahul Shah
Sr. OEM Product Manager
Emulex
Posted by: Rahul Shah | April 06, 2015 at 06:31 PM