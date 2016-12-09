In the IT biz, all forms of converged infrastructure are now the rage.

Rightfully so: their pre-integrated nature and single-support model eliminates much of the expensive IT drudgery that doesn’t usually create significant value: selecting individual components, integrated them, supporting them, upgrading them, etc.

How much easier is it to order a block, brick, node, etc. of IT infrastructure as a single supportable product, and move on to more important matters?

A lot easier, it seems ...

Reference architectures have been around for ages. I think of them as a blueprints for building a car, and not like buying one. Some assembly required. Useful, yes, but there’s room for more.

VCE got the party started years back with Vblocks: pre-integrated virtualized infrastructure, sold and supported as a single product — with their success to be quickly followed by other vendors who saw the same opportunity.

A group of smaller vendors took the same idea, but did storage in software vs. requiring an external array, dubbing themselves “hyper-converged”: Nutanix, Simplivity and others. They, too, have seen some success.

Last August, VMware got into this market in a big way by introducing EVO:RAIL — an integrated software product that — when combined with a specific hardware reference platform from an OEM partner — delivered an attractive new improvement over the first round of hyper-converged solutions.

While EVO:RAIL had several partners who offered immediate availability, EMC decided to take their time, and do something more than simply package EVO:RAIL with the reference hardware platform.

Today, we get to see what they’ve been working on — VSPEX BLUE. It’s not just another EVO:RAIL variant, it’s something more.

And, from where I sit, it’s certainly been worth the wait …