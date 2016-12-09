December 09, 2016

The End Of Storage As We Knew It

BuildingThis morning, I came across this grim piece from Chris Mellor at The Register, detailing evidence of the violent restructuring in our familiar storage array market.

Call it confirmation bias, but many of us have seen this coming for a while, and have acted accordingly. The numbers have been mediocre for many quarters, but recently the pace seems to be accelerating.

It wasn't all that long ago that storage companies were almost semi-glamorous in the enterprise IT world: EMC, NetApp, HDS, Pure, Nimble, et. al. Great growth all around, and tons of VC flowing into the sector.

What happened? And should we think of this as a temporary aberration, or a permanent structural shift?

Continue reading "The End Of Storage As We Knew It" »

Posted at 12:26 PM | | Comments (8)

|

November 29, 2016

The Case For Pessimism -- And Optimism -- In The IT Labor Market

John-Maynard-Keynes-650I have long been an armchair economist.

I did a full economics sequence in school, found it to be utterly fascinating, and have continued to read intently on the topic ever since.

Such is the life of a geek.

However, I've always wondered why none of the typical IT analyst firms spend any serious effort studying the structure and dynamics of the IT labor market.

Sure, there's all sorts of great analysis on various technologies, vendors and consumption models, but what about the people who are responsible for making the magic happen?

How is their world changing?

It's relevant because change is in the air. Cloud, baby.

Cloud_roomPublic cloud is not only arbitrage on technology costs -- which everyone talks about -- but also labor costs.

Cloud is already busily at work disrupting the IT technology market. I would argue that -- before long -- it will do the same for the IT labor market.

I don't know whether to be pessimistic or optimistic about the changes to come, so I'll present my case for both -- and let you decide.

But one thing is certain; change is coming.

Continue reading "The Case For Pessimism -- And Optimism -- In The IT Labor Market" »

Posted at 03:19 PM | | Comments (2)

|

November 10, 2016

Untangling Enterprise IT For The Cloud Era

Many business leaders are now applying serious pressure towards their IT counterparts to move to a cloud model sooner than later.

ConflictTheir motivations are unambiguous. Business people see cloud models delivering better IT services at a lower overall cost.

And no one wants to forego a significant competitive advantage.

But it can be harder than it looks -- at least, given many of the familiar public cloud options in the market.

Most larger enterprise IT landscapes are deeply integrated; almost woven together.

Applications aren't usually isolated; they feed, and are fed by, others. Critical business processes that power any enterprise can span dozens of individual application components. And like a central nervous system, the enterprise IT control plane spans all of it, keeping a watchful eye on performance and security.

Cloud_presoUntangling the components incrementally, and attempting to move them to a public cloud model one at a time, is turning out to be far harder than it might look to be on vendor powerpoint.

Unfortunately, the basic nature of popular public clouds isn't genetically compatible with what enterprise IT is doing today. And therein lies a thorny problem.

What to do?

Continue reading "Untangling Enterprise IT For The Cloud Era" »

Posted at 11:10 AM | | Comments (4)

|

November 04, 2016

Coping With RBS

Exploding-head-syndromeMany of us have conditions that end up greatly affecting our quality of life.

It often takes many years to fully understand the situation, its impact on you, and the impact on those around you.

One of my personal challenges has been coping with RBS: Restless Brain Syndrome. I can't easily shut my brain down. I'd really like to be able to stop incessantly deconstructing and resynthesizing the world around me, but I can't.

Quite seriously, it has affected my quality of life, and my relationships with others.

Maybe you -- or someone you know -- suffers from the same malady?

Continue reading "Coping With RBS" »

Posted at 12:16 PM | | Comments (3)

|

October 28, 2016

Why I Love The Oracle Cloud Strategy

StrategyIn recent blog post, I shared that I had come to Oracle based on the strength of their cloud strategy.

A few snarky individuals tweeted "what strategy?". Haha, the interwebs would certainly be less entertaining without a bit of trolling.

To be fair, I realized I hadn't made my case for Oracle's approach to cloud.

So I decided to do just that.

This is a long post -- longer than most. It is not corporate marketing, it is my personal perspective. Disclaimer: these are (as always) my own opinions, and certainly not vetted by my employer.

Viewer discretion advised: I'm going to be direct as usual, and some sensibilities will be inevitably offended in the process. Apologies in advance.

Continue reading "Why I Love The Oracle Cloud Strategy" »

Posted at 09:35 AM | | Comments (2)

|

October 18, 2016

VMware and AWS -- Harder Than It Looks

PonderingOne of the bigger pieces of industry news last week was VMware announcing they intend to eventually offer an infrastructure service built on top of a new AWS bare metal offering.

My corner of the internet broke for a while as a result. Before long, I was inevitably getting pinged by my Twitter brethren for a personal view.

I spent a few days thinking about it from various angles.  Sorry to say, I come away with more negatives than positives.

Fair warning: I left EMC and VMware because I didn't see a viable cloud strategy. I joined Oracle on the strength of their cloud strategy. So far, it's played out exactly as I thought it would.  

Not much has changed with my perspective since then.  Including this latest press release.

Continue reading "VMware and AWS -- Harder Than It Looks" »

Posted at 01:12 PM | | Comments (6)

|

September 07, 2016

DellEMC -- Bittersweet Thoughts

Blackhole2Today is the day Dell officially acquires EMC. Having spent 18 years at EMC (and two at VMware), my attention keeps wandering to the topic -- and its meaning -- even though I've moved on to bigger and better things.

Maybe it's time for a little writing therapy?

We all have had plenty of time to process the single largest tech acquisition in history. Today, the combined DellEMC marketing machine is fully cranked up, blasting Happy Rays into the interwebs.

All as expected.

As most big events are a mixture of positives and negatives, this one is no exception.

Continue reading "DellEMC -- Bittersweet Thoughts" »

Posted at 01:29 PM | | Comments (3)

|

September 06, 2016

Legacy Cloud?

Sometimes, you see a phrase that makes you pause and think. I tripped over this one, courtesy of Justin Warren, who was commenting on the recent VMworld announcements.

The phrase made me think. Thinking is good. Thank you, Justin.

Brightshiny2New ideas in the IT world are bright, shiny objects that initially capture our attention. They then become utterly familiar, and the world progresses to newer, brighter and shinier things.

VMware was founded in 1998. It was acquired by EMC over 12 years ago. Next week, EMC disappears and becomes part of Dell. Life moves on. VMware has been very successful in helping to define what "private cloud" means inside a data center.

Amazon Web Services was publicly launched in 2006, a decade ago. It too has been wildly successful, and has helped to define what "public cloud" means outside of data centers.

Both can reasonably be described as "legacy", if nothing else than through age and maturity alone. Both could be described as providing infrastructure as a service, or IaaS. They also can be described as two competing industry forces attempting to capture each other's territory.

When it comes to enterprise IT, I can't make the argument that either is "winning" the IaaS wars. It appears to be a standoff, with no clear road ahead.

So, what might be next?

Continue reading "Legacy Cloud?" »

Posted at 09:03 AM | | Comments (4)

|

September 01, 2016

For Even More Reading ...

Soapbox2I must be getting old.  I can't remember whether I mentioned it here or not.  

I've been writing pieces for Forbes for a while now, and just realized that I've built up a decent number of articles there.

You'll note that the tone and target audience is a bit different than what I do here.  

I think some of the pieces came out pretty well, if I do say so myself :)

Chuck's articles on Forbes

Posted at 02:00 PM | | Comments (0)

|

August 31, 2016

When Cloud Ate Hyperconverged

WritingLast week, I wrote a blog post "Why I've Lost Interest In Hyperconverged".

My argument, in a nutshell, was that the central value proposition for hyperconverged was taking cost out of infrastructure by consolidating less-important applications.

That creates two strategic problems for its vendors.

First, as it's all about saving money and not providing any relevant application-specific differentiation, all players will soon be in a race to the bottom: who can do the job for the least money?

Second, if the primary customer motivation is cost reduction, the next logical step would be to ship those virtualized clusters off to some sort of public cloud. Especially if it was super-easy to do so.

Basically, game over for on-premises vendors at that point. Once a workload has gone to the public cloud, there is precisely zero economic opportunity left for any of the familiar hyperconverged players because -- well -- none of them have a public cloud.

BuzzwordThis move to the public cloud is not simple hand-waving on my part. It's way easier than you think, and is being widely used today.

I'm going to use Oracle Ravello as just one example as to why I am resolute in my prediction that -- before too long -- the hyperconverged category will collapse into the black hole of commoditization and irrelevance.

And, as a special bonus, I'll arm you with a new buzzword to impress your friends: cloud hypervisor.

Continue reading "When Cloud Ate Hyperconverged" »

Posted at 11:52 AM | | Comments (2)

|

August 24, 2016

Why I've Lost Interest In Hyperconverged

Boring movieWatching the current raft of hyperconverged players go at it in the blogosphere has turned into a movie where I've lost all interest in the plot and characters. Here's just one recent example of yet another intense piece from my colleague Chad Sakac.

The problem is that I'm just not interested anymore. I know how the movie predictably ends.

That wasn't always the case. Long-term readers will remember me going on and on about hyperconverged, etc. etc. Things change. I move on. Maybe you should too?

Here's the pitch: for medium-to-larger IT shops, hyperconverged isn't strategic, it's just a tactical cost-reduction tool. And if something isn't strategic to the people who buy large amounts of IT stuff, it's not strategic to me either. Everything else gets quickly commodotized.

Since I've historically done a decent job predicting shifts in the IT world, you might want to invest a few moments and understand my thinking.

Agree or disagree -- it's up to you.

Continue reading "Why I've Lost Interest In Hyperconverged" »

Posted at 01:25 PM | | Comments (7)

|

June 30, 2016

The Significance Of Cloud Quotas

Missed targetWith every industry trend, there frequently emerges a tipping point that signifies "yes, this is real, this is happening".

I offer for your consideration "cloud quotas".

The idea is simple: executive management, frustrated by progress, creates a timeline for the IT function to get to cloud, e.g. 80% of workloads by 2020 or similar. Yearly goals are established to get to the desired state.

And to put some teeth into it, the IT budget is then forcibly partitioned into two segments: cloud and non-cloud, starting with 2016. The proportion of earmarked cloud spend is raised every budgeting year until the desired strategic target is achieved.

The goals are structured in such a way that typical IT cloud-washing won't help much.

Yes, IT will get credit for moving desktop and collaboration out, and perhaps that handful of pilot applications that have been moved, and of course any SaaS implemented -- but IT is not likely to get credit for, say, that IaaS-only private cloud sitting in the data center.

This is not theoretical: I have seen many examples from around the globe. Where I've seen it implemented, it's non-negotiable.

It's real, and it's happening for more than a few large IT organizations.

Continue reading "The Significance Of Cloud Quotas" »

Posted at 12:41 PM | | Comments (2)

|

June 07, 2016

Playing In The Band

Chuck_playingI play in two different bar bands these days. I love it. I've been in about a half-dozen other bands, and have auditioned for maybe several dozen over the years.

When you invest the time and energy with the right people, it can be enormously fun and deeply satisfying.

However, much of the time, not so much. Finding the right band situation isn't easy. One or more things won't click -- often out of your control -- and you have to make the tough choice to stick it out, or move on.

Are work situations so different? Not from my perspective.

When it all works and works well, teams in the workplace can be huge fun and deeply satisfying. Other times you have to decide whether to slog through it, and hope for the good stuff down the road apiece.

And if the magic doesn't materialize, sometimes the wise decision is to politely move on and set up shop elsewhere.

Continue reading "Playing In The Band" »

Posted at 03:51 PM | | Comments (4)

|

May 24, 2016

The Private Cloud Has Failed Us

Perhaps there is no deeper disappointment in life than when a cherished concept fails to produce the desired results. Such is the case with the industry’s notion of private clouds.

DespairI’m throwing in the towel, walking away – and cursing under my breath. It’s a failed concept.

Yes, I was seriously seduced early on. Check out this Jan 2009 post where I breathlessly made the case for this new private cloud model. If I wasn't the first person to do so, I was certainly close to being the first.

I argued vigorously for the cause for many years. For me, it was the right answer at the right time.

I hereby publicly admit the error of my ways. The world has changed, and so must I.


Why is it that traditional private clouds have left most IT shops at a dead end?

Continue reading "The Private Cloud Has Failed Us" »

Posted at 01:02 PM in Big Ideas (hopefully ...) | | Comments (5)

|

April 18, 2016

Yes, Something Very New Has Come Along

BrightstarIf you're a grizzled infrastructure guy like me, you're completely justified in your skepticism when any vendor claims to have announced something Truly NewTM.  

I mean, how many flash arrays, converged thingies, etc. does the world need?

Because we tend to focus on the underlying technology, we tend to miss other equally important innovations.  For example, Uber didn't really introduce new technology to the world; they just changed a familiar consumption model.

A few weeks back, Oracle announced a new industry category -- cloud machines -- under the banner "Cloud At Customer". First up: the Oracle Cloud Machine -- on-prem PaaS/IaaS targeted at enterprise application developers.

Simply put, it's a public cloud model delivered in the data center.  It fundamentally changes the familiar consumption model.

In the short time since, I've been seriously stunned by the level of customer and partner interest. People  immediately grasp the concept, realize that it's fundamentally different alternative, and are immediately curious.

We must be on to something here :)

Sure, I personally thought the notion of a cloud machine was going to be successful.  But at the end of the day, what I think doesn't matter that much; the opinion of thousands of IT professionals matters far more.

And -- so far, so good.

Continue reading "Yes, Something Very New Has Come Along" »

Posted at 09:38 AM in Big Ideas (hopefully ...) | | Comments (4)

|

April 12, 2016

On Being Happy

Why_hereFrom time to time, I am preoccupied with a simple question: why are we all here?

Perhaps the same thought nags at you as well.

I prefer answers that are simple and direct, and don't require invoking a cosmological constant. It wasn't until later in life that I came up with an answer that works for me.

Your results may be different, naturally.

I believe it's very simple: we are here to be happy -- individually and collectively.

Continue reading "On Being Happy" »

Posted at 01:55 AM in Big Ideas (hopefully ...) | | Comments (4)

|

February 22, 2016

IBM And VMware Tie Up: What Does It Mean?

MatchOur IT industry has always adored "strategic relationships", we seem to read about several every week.  They can be convenient answers to painful gaps in individual strategies.  

Some work out, most don't.  Hope springs eternal.

But the announcement of IBM and VMware getting together to deliver cloud services certainly deserves closer inspection -- at least by me.

On one level, it makes perfect sense.  On another level, not so much.

While we'll likely have to wait a year or more to see if this particular spawning bears any offspring, it's definitely worth discussing.

Continue reading "IBM And VMware Tie Up: What Does It Mean?" »

Posted at 04:38 PM | | Comments (1)

|

When A Patch Crisis Isn't

RecallIn the automotive world, a defective part from a supplier can result in expense and tragedy.  Witness the massive Takata airbag recall, affecting dozens of manufacturers and tens of millions of vehicles on the road today, including potentially yours :(

The IT world is no different, we are all dependent on components from others, especially Linux and open source code.  Bugs are found, some are serious -- and they must be quickly patched at considerable effort and expense, otherwise tragedy may await.

Last week, a particularly nasty bug was found in the widely used glibc code that enabled bad guys to essentially take over a DNS server.  More details here, here and here

The severity of the bug resulted in a "PATCH NOW!" directive to the IT community at large.  While not as nasty as the infamous Heartbleed or Venom bugs, this one merited a serious and immediate response.

For many IT shops, this sort of all-too-common fire drill involves not only a lot of effort, but downtime as well. 

Except for Oracle shops, that is. 

Continue reading "When A Patch Crisis Isn't" »

Posted at 01:17 PM | | Comments (0)

|

February 16, 2016

Modern Cloudwashing

When "cloud" became A Big Thing several years ago, we were all greatly amused by vendors who simply added a "cloud" moniker to familiar offerings from a previous era.

If cloud is the new shiny thing -- and, as a vendor, you're flat-footed in having new offerings -- why not simply rebrand the familiar as "cloud"?

Hence the term cloudwashing - painting a thin cloud veneer over what is most certainly not cloud.

ToTheCloudMicrosoft's infamous "To The Cloud!" campaign earned justifiable scorn, for example.

Vendors weren't the only ones doing a bit of cloudwashing.

Within many IT shops, the notion of a private cloud became quite popular -- a cool thing to do. An awful large number of ordinary virtualized server clusters got internally -- and aspirationally -- rebranded as  "private cloud".

Fast forward to 2016 -- and cloudwashing is still with us, but in a different form. Early versions of cloudwashing were responses to clear gaps between expectations and reality.

Modern cloudwashing is no different.

I would argue that, when it comes to enterprise IT cloud strategies, we're still cloudwashing ourselves: vendors and IT shops alike.

Continue reading "Modern Cloudwashing" »

Posted at 04:53 PM | | Comments (1)

|

February 15, 2016

When Good Analysts Have A Bad Day

Paris_Tuileries_Garden_Facepalm_statueI was looking forward to joining Wikibon's #crowdchat on "True Private Clouds" last Thursday.  I enjoy the topic, the participants and the platform.

As is so often the case, it turned out that my travel plans didn't align, so I tried to catch up afterwards.

It's probably good that I missed it, as I certainly would have been seen as a disruptive influence :)

Make no mistake: I know and like the gang at Wikibon.  We've all been around the industry for quite a while.  

But even a great bunch of guys can have a bad day once in a while.

Continue reading "When Good Analysts Have A Bad Day" »

Posted at 01:12 PM | | Comments (0)

|

January 21, 2016

Why Is Enterprise IT Continually Reorganizing?

Reorg_memeIt's become an obligatory part of most enterprise IT conversations I have -- what's the latest org structure?

I joke that most enterprise IT shops are always in one of three states: (1) in the middle of a reorg, (2) getting over the last reorg, and (3) preparing for the next big reorganization.

I have been unable to find any useful industry data to confirm my impression that many larger IT shops appear to be in an almost-perpetual state of reorganization and realignment. Much more so it seems than other corporate functions: sales, marketing, finance, HR, etc.

Which brings up the obvious question -- why is this?

And what does it imply for enterprise IT strategy in general?

Continue reading "Why Is Enterprise IT Continually Reorganizing?" »

Posted at 01:49 PM | | Comments (1)

|

December 17, 2015

My Life As A Cloud Therapist

Cloud_therapistI have been prattling on about cloud topics for over six years now, helping IT practitioners come to terms with the changing world around them. It has often become a soul-searching, emotion-laden discussion.

Maybe I should get business cards that say "Cloud Therapist"?

In the last few months, it seems that cloud angst has started to reach an entirely new highs.

No such thing as a short meeting when someone needs to pour their heart out.

I think that's because -- when it comes to cloud -- most enterprise IT thinkers are waking up to the realization that they've hit an architectural wall, and it's starting to hurt.

Continue reading "My Life As A Cloud Therapist" »

Posted at 11:07 AM | | Comments (3)

|

December 04, 2015

When Cloud Crashes Into The Core Of IT

MoonThe cloud discussion has been percolating through IT for about seven years now. It shows every sign of now going to a full boil.

Most every IT leader I meet is now accountable for having an acceptable "cloud strategy" of some sort.

Up to now, I think it's fair to say that most IT leaders have been playing what might be charitably described as an edge game, largely by keeping cloud at the periphery of the IT landscape, and far away from the core.

Time is running out.

Sooner or later, cloud is going to crash into the core of IT.

Just like two planets colliding, the result will look very different for both. And the decisions you make today will greatly affect what the new world looks like when the inevitable happens.

Continue reading "When Cloud Crashes Into The Core Of IT" »

Posted at 01:49 PM | | Comments (0)

|

December 01, 2015

When IT Infrastructure Thinking Doesn't Align With The Business

Old_manIt's sometimes depressing to realize that I have been in and around IT infrastructure types for at least 30 years.

Sigh.

I certainly appreciate how they look at the world, but I despair when I see their own interests diverge from that of the businesses they serve.

Even though I suppose that's human nature, it's certainly not ideal.

Case in point: building for the averages vs. building for the extremes.

Here's the synopsis: in an effort to "standardize" the infrastructure stack, huge opportunities for portfolio optimization aren't fully considered.

But what might work for IT doesn't always work for the business.

Continue reading "When IT Infrastructure Thinking Doesn't Align With The Business" »

Posted at 02:44 PM | | Comments (5)

|

November 12, 2015

Where Does VCE Go From Here?

DarkcloudAnd while we're at it, where does the whole category of converged and hyperconverged vendors go from here?

Right now, this is the #1 question I get from colleagues, IT pros and industry-watchers.

Make no mistake: I was a passionate advocate of VCE -- at the time.  Many of my colleagues have worked for VCE, or -- in some cases -- still work for VCE.  By the way, a big shout-out to my colleague Nina Hargus, just promoted from being VCE's CMO to EMC's.  

I tend to want to wish people the best, but unfortunately the future looks quite dark through my lens.

The products may not have yet changed, but the context certainly has.

Continue reading "Where Does VCE Go From Here?" »

Posted at 11:36 AM | | Comments (2)

|

November 04, 2015

When Cloud Grew Up

Coming off of Oracle Open World, the message was clear: cloud, cloud and more cloud.

Larry Ellison called it the biggest industry transition since the desktop PC. In my words: cloud in all its sundry forms fundamentally re-invents how IT services are produced and consumed.

BlueprintIt's the new design pattern for enterprise IT architectures.

Turmoil and controversy abound as a result. On the vendor side, not all of the current industry players will cross the chasm. Many have tried, and are flailing. On the enterprise IT side, hard choices and big bets need to be made, and soon.

I've seen some of the industry press express skepticism around Oracle's cloud ambitions. While we're all entitled to our opinions, not all of us have the same insight into what really seems to be happening.

I've looked at cloud from my previous employers: EMC and VMware. I've worked with service providers on architectures and business models. And I've spent way too much time in the bowels of enterprise IT. I, too, am entitled to my opinions.

Here I present my personal, biased case for Oracle's cloud strategy in all its forms -- evaluated as a mature paradigm through the lens of enterprise IT. As always, none of this has been reviewed or approved by my employer, and I of course will take personal responsibility for any factual errors herein.

Continue reading "When Cloud Grew Up" »

Posted at 06:16 PM | | Comments (1)

|

October 26, 2015

The Amazing Oracle M7

Slide3There was a time decades ago when I was intensely interested in CPU technology. RISC, CISC, all that.

Endless debates about which one was "better", which one was going to win in the long term, etc.

Well, we know how the story ended up for most of the datacenter market: it’s mostly an Intel world. Like most people, I thought "well, that's that": most everything was going to run on x86 unless there was a good reason not to.

Sort of like regular-grade unleaded gas, or basic cable TV.

Fast forward a bunch of years, and I land at Oracle. I find that the Sun-derived technologies are alive and well, and carving out a fascinating market segment where everyday x86 doesn't do so well: demanding workloads where using a fewer number of smarter processors can do more work than a boatload of familiar x86.

As part of this week's Oracle Open World and the launch of the new M7 processor, I enjoyed getting my CPU geek back on, and found a lot to really like.

I think you will too.

Continue reading "The Amazing Oracle M7" »

Posted at 12:11 PM | | Comments (1)

|

October 20, 2015

A Balanced Perspective On The Dreaded Lock-In

No_lock_inOne of the red-meat topics in IT guaranteed to spark a debate is the topic of "lock in", e.g. the difficulty in moving away from a given technology should the desire present itself.

Lock-in is frequently presented as an evil thing, to be avoided at all costs.

The reality is a bit more nuanced: if you're working in enterprise IT, some degree of lock-in is inevitable -- there will always be switching costs involved. For experienced practitioners, it's just one more aspect of a complex equation to be managed and optimized.

Like most aspects of enterprise IT, I've given the topic considerable thought, as I'm sure others have done.

When I was at EMC, lock-in was a huge customer concern. At VMware, paradoxically it didn't come up all that much. And now that I'm in Oracle, I'm back in the middle of lock-in debates.

So lets' get started, shall we?

Continue reading "A Balanced Perspective On The Dreaded Lock-In" »

Posted at 12:18 PM | | Comments (2)

|

October 19, 2015

Dell and EMC -- The Aftermath

When_Worlds_Collide_Book_CoverSo much has been written about the tech industry's largest buyout -- a mind-numbing $67 billion.

It's been exactly one week since the announcement -- just enough time for me to get my thoughts in order. 19 years at EMC, two years at VMware -- yes, I'm entitled to an opinion or two.

As you might expect with a transaction of this magnitude and complexity, it's going to take some time. I figure 9-12 months to close, another 6-9 months of getting organized, so we'll be well into 2017 before we all know how it ends up. That's two years from now -- assuming that there aren't any significant legal challenges.

Here's the problem: a lot can happen in two years. Not good to be sitting on the sidelines, waiting for future clarity.

As with everyone who's been involved with EMC, VMware and all the other players, there are mixed emotions all around. Some of the articles got a few key points right, a few I thought were way off base.

And there was a whole lot of echo chamber.

Bottom line: although I wish all my ex-colleagues well, this event does not bode well for those employed by horizontal technology vendors.

Not them, not their customers and not their partners.

Continue reading "Dell and EMC -- The Aftermath" »

Posted at 02:41 PM | | Comments (8)

|

October 08, 2015

When Generic IT Infrastructure Doesn't Cut It

BabelMany IT infrastructure groups are intent on building their own landscapes, using horizontal technologies.

Maybe they want to standardize on HP servers, vSphere for virtualization, RedHat for Linux, Cisco for the data center network, EMC for the storage, and so on.

The specific choices aren't relevant in this argument; the underlying philosophy is what matters.

The newer thinking in this arena is pre-integrated stacks: converged (e.g. VCE Vblocks, HP CI, etc.) or perhaps some of the newer hyperconverged offerings (e.g. VMware's EVO, Nutanix, etc.). Less effort all around thanks to a modicum of integration, but still a generic stack by any other name.

So, let me ask a clarifying question: what are the most important and demanding workloads in your landscape?

I'm guessing it's databases, and the applications that use them. Might it make sense to think in terms of *optimized* stacks for these crown jewels vs. generic ones?

If your business is heavily invested in databases, maybe mainstream generic infrastructure thinking isn't doing you any favors.

Continue reading "When Generic IT Infrastructure Doesn't Cut It" »

Posted at 01:52 PM in Big Ideas (hopefully ...), Religion | | Comments (5)

|

September 25, 2015

The Yin and Yang of IT Consolidation

YinyangOne of the more popular buzzwords in our industry is consolidation: the idea of combining multiple individual workloads into a single platform or system.

The stated goal is usually around saving money, although there are certainly other benefits.

Newton's Third Law states that for every action in nature, there is an equal opposing reaction, and consolidation is no exception.

I think IT vendors tend to push consolidation without a full appreciation for the very valid opposing forces. And I think IT organizations sometimes lack the will to overcome these resisting forces in pursuit of a better outcome.

Case in point: now that I'm at Oracle, I see these amazing cost-saving proposals around database consolidation. We're talking eye-popping big savings numbers, buttressed with a rock-solid justification. But I don't see nearly enough leaders acting on these opportunities.

Nobody's right, nobody's wrong -- but it shouldn't be that way.

Continue reading "The Yin and Yang of IT Consolidation" »

Posted at 10:41 AM in Enterprise IT Strategy | | Comments (2)

|

September 21, 2015

Overcoming Cloud Envy

Hard_work_aheadEnterprise IT is a tough job for most practitioners. The list of things that need to be done never stops growing, and resources are always constrained.

Distractions don't help, and there are no shortage of these it seems.

One of the biggest IT distractions I've witnessed -- and perhaps most damaging -- has been what I call "cloud envy".

Maybe call it "Google envy" "Amazon envy" or perhaps "Facebook envy"?

The symptoms are always the same.  Folks in IT leadership become enamored with what these web-scale companies are doing with their clouds. They may even visit with them, take the data center tour, all that. They are inevitably dazzled by the experience. They come away thinking, "hey, maybe we could do that too!".

Much time and effort is then lost chasing a dream that isn't right for them: wrong model, wrong motivations, wrong abilities, etc.

Precious resources that could have been spent on things that really move the needle get needlessly frittered away on a fantasy that can't -- and shouldn't -- happen.

Continue reading "Overcoming Cloud Envy" »

Posted at 01:07 PM in Big Ideas (hopefully ...) | | Comments (0)

|

September 14, 2015

Changes In The IT Industry, Or Why I Came To Oracle

LeapWhen I announced that I was leaving EMC and VMware to join Oracle, the reaction was interesting to say the least.  

There was a certain crowd that thought I’d be part of the EMC Federation forever.  There was another crowd that couldn’t truly believe I’d join Oracle, and enthusiastically at that.

Gratifyingly, there were also plenty of well-wishers -- that was nice!

At the time, I really couldn’t go into the reasons why this made such logical sense to me. It had a lot to do with what I was seeing in enterprise IT – both on the supply and demand side.

When the world changes, you need to change as well.

So I did.

Continue reading "Changes In The IT Industry, Or Why I Came To Oracle" »

Posted at 01:37 PM in Big Ideas (hopefully ...) | | Comments (3)

|

September 09, 2015

Grown-Up IT For Grown-Up Applications

Assembly_failDo-it-yourself always entails a few risks, no?

More and more enterprise IT groups are becoming disenchanted with “traditional do-it-yourself” infrastructure assembly.

Selecting individual components.  Evaluating beyond the data sheet.  Testing both standalone and combined.  Self-integrating and self-supporting the entire end-to-end result.

This hasn't been lost on IT vendors.

There’s now a burgeoning category "integrated" solutions intended to lessen that burden and produce more predictable results with less effort -- reference architectures, converged systems, hyperconverged systems and similar.

Each of these are attempting to tackle the same ugly reality: do-it-yourself IT infrastructure is losing its appeal. The projects take too long, they cost too much, they sap precious IT resources, they require unique skills and they often produce unpredictable or substandard results.

BrightSomewhat uniquely, Oracle has invested heavily in what it calls “engineered systems”. I’ve come to appreciate it’s a completely different take on the broader infrastructure solutions category.

If you’re running critical applications — especially those built on Oracle’s database — Oracle's engineered systems deserve your consideration.

That being said, I also realize that most IT pros might not be familiar with what an engineered system really is, and how it is fundamentally different than apparently similar offerings.

So I thought I’d help out :)

Continue reading "Grown-Up IT For Grown-Up Applications" »

Posted at 05:58 PM in Engineered Systems | | Comments (1)

|

September 01, 2015

Uncomfortable Truths In Enterprise IT

Change_oracleYes, I've moved to Oracle to work on infrastructure products and solutions.

What I haven't shared yet was my real motivation -- a deep and fundamental shift in my personal perspective of what's really going on in the enterprise IT industry -- and what's happening in enterprise IT shops.

For me, when I realize the world has substantially changed, then I inevitably have to make a change in response.  

That's a decent piece of career advice, by the way.

Needless to say, ours is a dynamic industry -- both on the supply side and the demand side.

Enterprise IT shops are getting slammed to do more with less.  They don't have the time, the money or the people to address even a small fraction of what they could potentially contribute. 

Worse, they tend to spend far too much time on things that don't create unique value, and far too little time on things that could really move the needle.

That's the uncomfortable truth.

Enterprise IT vendors are getting slammed as well: the commoditization of IT infrastructure, death-match competition, overly-funded startups running amok, the cloud in all of its many forms, activist investors -- you name it, it's happening.  

That's another uncomfortable truth.

What attracted me to Oracle is that they have good, solid and substantiated answers to both challenges.

Continue reading "Uncomfortable Truths In Enterprise IT" »

Posted at 01:25 PM in Big Ideas (hopefully ...) | | Comments (7)

|

August 22, 2015

We're Getting The Band Back Together

TogetherIt’s been a long time since Jake and Elwood got the Blues Brothers back together. 

Similarly, it’s been a very long time since I’ve worked for Dave Donatelli when I was at EMC.  I really enjoyed the experience, and now I have a chance to do it again.

Starting August 24th, I’ll be working for Dave, this time at Oracle’s new converged infrastructure group.  Yes, I’m excited about the new opportunity.
 
I thought I’d share a few personal thoughts behind my move.

Continue reading "We're Getting The Band Back Together" »

Posted at 10:17 AM in careers | | Comments (9)

|

July 27, 2015

The Trivialization Of Enterprise IT

Trivial_PursuitScan any half-dozen vendor pitches, and you come away with the impression that doing enterprise IT isn’t all that difficult.  

After all, all you have to do is buy/use/implement a few simple things, and the rest is easy, right?

Just consider the marketing phrases we’re using: single pane of glass, pushbutton automation, cloud, one click to upgrade, etc.

It conjures up the naive picture that in some strange alternate reality, IT admins sit comfy chairs -- idly monitoring a bunch of green lights and occasionally clicking on an icon when needed.

Nothing could be further from the truth.

While it’s true that enterprise IT is inherently complex — and could certainly be simpler — no one is doing anyone any favors by creating a false impression of the challenges involved.

Doing enterprise IT right is hard work, and it means knowing the details.  A healthy dose of skepticism doesn't hurt, either ...

Continue reading "The Trivialization Of Enterprise IT" »

Posted at 04:46 PM in Wide World of Vendors | | Comments (2)

|

June 30, 2015

On Competing

PillowfightMany of you who follow the going-ons in our little corner of the IT industry may have noticed a continuing dust-up between myself and many Nutanix employees.

Competition is generally a good thing for our industry, when done right.  Maybe I'm naive, but I think that IT professionals deserve ready access to critical information that could impact their decision.  

As every IT pro knows, a lot is at stake when you sign that PO for that new thing :)

It's funny -- not many folks want to go toe-to-toe against another company in a public forum.  For some reason, that isn't a problem for me.  I consider it a healthy industry behavior.

Since this isn't my first competitive rodeo in the industry, I thought I'd share how I go about being a strong industry competitor when the situation arises.  Usually, the trigger is a competitor who is seriously and consistently misrepresenting reality, as I believe the case is here.  And getting to the truth can be hard for many IT pros -- so I do want to help.

Who knows?  For those of you who work at IT vendors, you too might be called to do what I do!

Continue reading "On Competing" »

Posted at 04:12 PM in Wide World of Vendors | | Comments (9)

|

June 17, 2015

On Being Happy

HappyWhat makes us truly happy?   One of life's most important questions, no?

A group of researchers at Mayo Clinic think they may have the answer: train the mind to focus on positive experiences vs. negative ones.

The rationale is simple: we are conditioned by evolution to focus on — and thus avoid — the negatives in our lives vs. celebrating the positives.

Although few of us will have the opportunity to partake in their 10 week, four-step program — it made me reflect on how I’ve been challenged over the years to crack that code for myself.  It wasn’t easy.

And I meet so many good people who are trying to be happier.

I don't know what will work for them, but I do know what worked for me.

Continue reading "On Being Happy" »

Posted at 01:04 PM in Big Ideas (hopefully ...) | | Comments (4)

|

June 12, 2015

Catching Up

BusyI naively want to think that things should slow up a bit as we get into the summer months, but no such luck it seems.  Between work and life, the pace has been unusually hectic.

I've been neglectful in posting recently, as I've been focusing my increasingly scarce writing time on a new VMware company blog ("Virtual Blocks").  

Going forward, I'm going to try and keep my day-job product technology stuff over there, and write about broader topics here.   We'll see how well I do keeping up on TWO blogs -- yikes!!

In case you missed it, a few posts you may find interesting?

The Collapse Of Storage

VSAN vs. Nutanix Head-to-Head Performance Comparison -- Part 1

VSAN vs. Nutanix Head-to-Head Performance Comparison -- Part 2

VSAN vs. Nutanix Head-to-Head Performance Comparison -- Part 3

VSAN vs. Nutanix Head-to-Head Pricing Comparison -- Why Pay More?

Have a great weekend, everyone!

 

 

 

 

Posted at 04:49 PM | | Comments (1)

|

June 11, 2015

What Doesn’t Work With Hyperconverged

ShinyIn an industry powered by new, shiny things — we’ve got a new one that’s gaining traction: hyperconverged.

The basic idea is simple: collapse external storage (and, eventually networking) into a single, software-powered environment that runs on commodity servers.

The potential benefit is two-fold: reduced capex through use of commodity server platforms, and reduced opex through less reliance on storage (and network) specialists.

The market pundits forecast that this category will continue to grow.  VMware plays in multiple ways, but so do a bevy of startups.

The realist in me knows that everything has its pros and cons.  Enterprise IT is a diverse, complex beast — where does hyperconverged fit, and — most importantly — where does it not?

Continue reading "What Doesn’t Work With Hyperconverged" »

Posted at 02:36 PM in hyperconverged | | Comments (3)

|

May 06, 2015

Building An All-Flash Racing Cluster With Intel and VSAN

PatG_VSAN_IntelHyperconverged is the latest justifiable buzz-worthy topic in IT.

VMware’s software-led approach supports multiple hardware consumption options: from mild to wild — you’re not limited to someone else’s idea of an appliance if that’s not your thing.

And I’m really enjoying seeing the creativity from our hardware partners in coming up with clever and unique configurations.  The more the better!

At EMC World, the Intel team certainly raised the bar on impressive off-the-shelf Virtual SAN configuration — a 32-node all-flash NVMe-capable VSAN configuration that delivers both outrageous performance and substantial capacity in a slick single-rack footprint.

Better yet, they splurged for some very cool custom bezel graphics.  After all, it’s all about how your equipment looks, right?

I tweeted out a picture and a brief description from the show floor.  My twitter gang went so crazy commenting and retweeting, I thought I should loop back and share more detail.

In particular, I wanted to interview John Hubbard — the cool cat at Intel that put this impressive rig together in very short order.

Continue reading "Building An All-Flash Racing Cluster With Intel and VSAN" »

Posted at 03:59 PM in Storage, VSAN | | Comments (0)

|

April 28, 2015

The Split In Software Defined Storage

SplitYou just have to love enterprise IT tech.  

While much of it can be safely identified as “settled science”, interesting portions predictably morph and evolve quickly at the edges.

In my cozy little world, it’s clear that one category is showing obvious signs of splitting cleanly into two completely different beasts that share the same name — software-defined storage.

In many ways, this split has very little to do with vendors and technology — and everything to do with how customers are putting the technology to work.

Continue reading "The Split In Software Defined Storage" »

Posted at 10:44 AM in software defined storage, Technology Debates | | Comments (3)

|

April 23, 2015

The Cults Among Us

Leave_the_cultOver the past few years, news in the United States has extensively featured the activities of ISIS (ISIL?) — which I perceive as a cult brutalizing innocents in the name of religion.

Very nasty stuff, to be sure.

But the exact same human behavior is extensively quite visibly on the internet every day — albeit without guns and terrorism involved.

Political cults.  Religious cults.  Climate change cults.  And so on and so on.

Even in our cozy IT world, cults are among us.

And it’s not a good thing — for us as individuals, and us as an industry.

Continue reading "The Cults Among Us" »

Posted at 01:35 PM in personal viewpoint | | Comments (6)

|

April 08, 2015

Life Beyond Hyperconverged

Wasp_nestWell, I certainly gave the hornet’s nest a good, healthy smack with my recent post (“Ten Reasons Why VMware Is Leading The Hyperconverged Market”).  

Never underestimate the power of a well-written blog post to shake things up :)

In addition to hearing from dozens of enraged Nutanix employees, the usual round of pundits are now weighing in with their perspectives as well.  Everyone is entitled to their opinions, and there seems to be no shortage of those.  

Although I do find it interesting that no one has yet attempted to refute any of the facts behind the ten arguments I presented.  That's typical in these situations: lots of passionate emotions, very little discussion of the underlying facts.

The good news: I did have a chance to have a few great conversations with intelligent, non-partisan folks who said they were thinking differently after reading my thoughts.

Thinking differently is always a good thing :)

BridgeThe observation: most strategic technologies in IT put their users on a pathway to something bigger and better.  That’s what makes them strategic, no?

The basic question: if hyperconverged is truly “strategic”, what bigger and better world should it lead to?   Or, is it an end unto itself in its present form, and thus not strategic?

Clearly, this is a great question, and worth a blog post or two to discuss …

Continue reading "Life Beyond Hyperconverged" »

Posted at 01:08 PM in hyperconverged, Wide World of Vendors | | Comments (3)

|

April 06, 2015

Going To EMC World? We'd Like To Have A Chat!

It's that time of year again -- EMC World in Las Vegas May 4-7.  Only a month away!

Emcworld2015In my world, EMC World is absolutely the best show to talk storage in all its different aspects.  You meet some pretty amazing people there.

For the last two years, we've held small non-disclosure sessions with select folks at the show.  

We share some of what we're working on, and we get incredibly valuable feedback on key issues we're debating internally.

We'd like to do it again ... if you're up for it!

So, here's the deal -- if you're way into virtualization and software-defined storage, maybe you'd like to join us?  Space is very limited, though.  Previous attendees to prior sessions get first priority.

This year, we'll be talking about:

  • the current VSAN roadmap 2016 and beyond
  • new proposals on how we manage VSAN ReadyNodes and the VSAN HCL
  • a new software-defined model for data protection and management
  • plans for deeper integration with vCloud Air
  • and a discussion around "cloud native" applications, time permitting

We'll be holding three sessions in a suite at the Venetian, near by:

  • Monday, May 4th 3-5 pm (partners only, please)
  • Tuesday, May 5th 3-5 pm (end users and partners)
  • Wednesday, May 6th 3-5 pm (end users and partners)

If this sounds like something you'd be interested, please drop me an email at chollis@vmware.com  In your email, any information you could provide as to what you do, why you're interested, etc. would be very helpful.

Thanks!

-- Chuck

Posted at 04:36 PM in EMC World 2015 | | Comments (1)

|

March 25, 2015

Ten Reasons Why VMware Is Leading The Hyperconverged Industry

PillowThose of you who have followed me over the years know that I’m not shy when it comes to a good competitive dust-up.  I’m OK with the usual puffery and slightly exaggerated claims.  All part of the fun.

I’m not OK when I believe the claims are misleading.

One startup is working very hard to convince everyone that they (and they alone) are leading the current trend in HCI — hyperconverged infrastructure.  One of their spokespeople even published a thoughtful piece listing the ten reasons why they thought they deserved the “leader” mantle.

While I admire their bravado, I felt the piece did a disservice to both the industry and to customers.  I thought it grossly misrepresented both the current and future state of the market.  

Perhaps most importantly, there was little talk about what mattered most to customers.

So — while staying positive — I’d like to share my "ten reasons" why I think VMware is leading — and will continue to lead — the hyperconverged marketplace.

Continue reading "Ten Reasons Why VMware Is Leading The Hyperconverged Industry" »

Posted at 11:26 AM in hyperconverged | | Comments (57)

|

March 11, 2015

Why I Think VSAN Is So Disruptive

Future-hereLooking for a great disruption story in enterprise IT tech?  I think what VSAN is doing to the established storage industry deserves to be a strong candidate.  

I've seen disruptions -- small and large -- come and go.  If you're into IT infrastructure, this is one worth watching.

A few years ago, I moved from EMC to VMware on the power of that prediction.  So far, it’s played out pretty much as I had hoped it would.  There’s now clearly a new dynamic in the ~$35B storage industry, and VMware’s Virtual SAN is very emblematic of the changes that are now afoot.

There’s a lot going on here, so it’s worth sharing.  In each case, you’ll see a long-held tenent around The Way Things Have Always Been Done clearly up for grabs.

See if you agree?

Continue reading "Why I Think VSAN Is So Disruptive" »

Posted at 11:23 PM in software defined storage, Storage, Technology Debates, VSAN | | Comments (9)

|

February 24, 2015

Considering The Next Wave Of Storage Automation

HotheadFrom the time enterprise data centers sprang into existence, we’ve had this burning desire to automate the heck out of them.

From early mainframe roots to today’s hybrid cloud, the compulsion never wanes to progressively automate each every aspect of operations.

The motivations have been compelling: use fewer people, faster responses, be more efficient, make outcomes more predictable, and make services resilient.

But the obstacles have also been considerable: both technological and operational.

With the arrival of vSphere 6.0, a nice chunk of new technology has been introduced to help automate perhaps the most difficult part of the data center – storage.

It's worth digging into these new storage automation features: why they are needed, how they work, and why they should be seriously considered.

Continue reading "Considering The Next Wave Of Storage Automation" »

Posted at 03:26 PM in software defined storage, Storage, VMware, VSAN | | Comments (3)

|

February 03, 2015

Enter VSPEX BLUE

In the IT biz, all forms of converged infrastructure are now the rage.

VB_1Rightfully so: their pre-integrated nature and single-support model eliminates much of the expensive IT drudgery that doesn’t usually create significant value: selecting individual components, integrated them, supporting them, upgrading them, etc.

How much easier is it to order a block, brick, node, etc. of IT infrastructure as a single supportable product, and move on to more important matters?  

A lot easier, it seems ...

Reference architectures have been around for ages.  I think of them as a blueprints for building a car, and not like buying one.  Some assembly required.  Useful, yes, but there’s room for more.

VCE got the party started years back with Vblocks: pre-integrated virtualized infrastructure, sold and supported as a single product — with their success to be quickly followed by other vendors who saw the same opportunity.

VB_2A group of smaller vendors took the same idea, but did storage in software vs. requiring an external array, dubbing themselves “hyper-converged”: Nutanix, Simplivity and others.  They, too, have seen some success.

Last August, VMware got into this market in a big way by introducing EVO:RAIL — an integrated software product that — when combined with a specific hardware reference platform from an OEM partner — delivered an attractive new improvement over the first round of hyper-converged solutions.

While EVO:RAIL had several partners who offered immediate availability, EMC decided to take their time, and do something more than simply package EVO:RAIL with the reference hardware platform.

Today, we get to see what they’ve been working on — VSPEX BLUE.  It’s not just another EVO:RAIL variant, it’s something more.

And, from where I sit, it’s certainly been worth the wait …

Continue reading "Enter VSPEX BLUE" »

Posted at 10:35 AM | | Comments (5)

|

Next »

Chuck Hollis


  • Chuck Hollis
    SVP, Oracle Converged Infrastructure Systems
    @chuckhollis

    Chuck now works for Oracle, and is now deeply embroiled in IT infrastructure.

    Previously, he was with VMware for 2 years, and EMC for 18 years before that, most of them great.

    He enjoys speaking to customer and industry audiences about a variety of technology topics, and -- of course -- enjoys blogging.

    Chuck lives in Vero Beach, FL with his wife and four dogs when he's not traveling. In his spare time, Chuck is working on his second career as an aging rock musician.

    Warning: do not ever buy him a drink when there is a piano nearby.

    Note: these are my personal views, and aren't reviewed or approved by my employer.
Enter your Email:
Preview | Powered by FeedBlitz

Search

Useful Pages

Recent Comments

Categories

Archives

More...

Subscribe to this blog's feed

General Housekeeping

  • Frequency of Updates
    I try and write something new 1-2 times per week; less if I'm travelling, more if I'm in the office. Hopefully you'll find the frequency about right!
  • Comments and Feedback
    All courteous comments welcome. TypePad occasionally puts comments into the spam folder, but I'll fish them out. Thanks!